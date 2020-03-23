Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cigna (CI), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Expedia (EXPE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cigna (CI), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Expedia (EXPE).

Cigna (CI)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Cigna today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.53, close to its 52-week low of $118.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Ransom covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, Six Flags, and Amedisys.

Cigna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $253.87.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Norfolk Southern, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.75, close to its 52-week low of $116.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norfolk Southern with a $209.92 average price target, implying a 72.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $151.00 price target.

Expedia (EXPE)

In a report released today, Lloyd Walmsley from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Expedia, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.68, close to its 52-week low of $40.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Walmsley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.3% success rate. Walmsley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Expedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.42, a 163.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

