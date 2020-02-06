Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cigna (CI), Group 1 Automotive (GPI) and Werner Enterprises (WERN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cigna (CI), Group 1 Automotive (GPI) and Werner Enterprises (WERN) with bullish sentiments.

Cigna (CI)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper reiterated a Buy rating on Cigna today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $211.06, close to its 52-week high of $216.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 65.6% success rate. Halper covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Tivity Health, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cigna with a $241.36 average price target, representing a 14.8% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $263.00 price target.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Stephens analyst Rick Nelson maintained a Buy rating on Group 1 Automotive today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Nelson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Nelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Michaels Companies, and Titan Machinery.

Group 1 Automotive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.00, which is a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Werner Enterprises (WERN)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Werner Enterprises, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.48, close to its 52-week high of $40.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and Schneider National.

Werner Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.75.

