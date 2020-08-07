Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY), Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Rosetta Stone (RST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY), Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Rosetta Stone (RST) with bullish sentiments.

Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chuy’s Holdings with a $20.50 average price target.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Buy rating to Booking Holdings today and set a price target of $2000.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1751.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1749.00, which is a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2060.00 price target.

Rosetta Stone (RST)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Rosetta Stone today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.35, close to its 52-week high of $28.86.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.4% and a 78.8% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rosetta Stone with a $22.00 average price target, which is a -19.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

