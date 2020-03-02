Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Churchill Downs (CHDN) and Cable ONE (CABO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Churchill Downs (CHDN) and Cable ONE (CABO) with bullish sentiments.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

In a report released today, Daniel Politzer from J.P. Morgan upgraded Churchill Downs to Buy, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Politzer is ranked #1253 out of 5939 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Churchill Downs with a $148.00 average price target.

Cable ONE (CABO)

In a report issued on February 28, Brandon Nispel from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Cable ONE, with a price target of $1968.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1573.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Nispel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 74.1% success rate. Nispel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Crown Castle, T Mobile US, and Akamai.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cable ONE with a $1834.00 average price target.

