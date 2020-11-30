Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Choice Hotels (CHH) and Carnival (CCL)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Choice Hotels (CHH) and Carnival (CCL).
Choice Hotels (CHH)
Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Sell rating on Choice Hotels on November 27 and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.45, close to its 52-week high of $109.26.
According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.
Choice Hotels has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $91.57.
Carnival (CCL)
Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Buy rating on Carnival on November 27 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.90.
According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.2% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Royal Caribbean.
Carnival has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.00.
