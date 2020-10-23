Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Chipotle (CMG), Healthcare Services (HCSG) and ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Chipotle (CMG), Healthcare Services (HCSG) and ManpowerGroup (MAN).

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $1320.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1300.29, close to its 52-week high of $1384.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 69.7% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

Chipotle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1401.76, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1286.00 price target.

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Healthcare Services on October 21 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 58.6% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Healthcare Services has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.75, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Hold.

ManpowerGroup (MAN)

In a report issued on October 21, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ManpowerGroup, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 65.8% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ManpowerGroup is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.25, which is a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $88.00 price target.

