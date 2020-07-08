Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Chipotle (CMG), Core Laboratories (CLB) and DHT Holdings (DHT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Chipotle (CMG), Core Laboratories (CLB) and DHT Holdings (DHT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Chipotle (CMG)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1109.73, close to its 52-week high of $1145.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $984.32 average price target, representing a -12.0% downside. In a report issued on June 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1020.00 price target.

Core Laboratories (CLB)

In a report released today, Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Core Laboratories, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.7% and a 36.1% success rate. Lynagh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Core Laboratories is a Hold with an average price target of $17.33.

DHT Holdings (DHT)

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Hold rating on DHT Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $4.60. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.31, close to its 52-week low of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DHT Holdings with a $7.25 average price target.

