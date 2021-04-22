Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Chipotle (CMG) and Maximus (MMS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Chipotle (CMG) and Maximus (MMS).

Chipotle (CMG)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle today and set a price target of $1800.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1507.62, close to its 52-week high of $1579.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 62.9% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $1688.05 average price target, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2000.00 price target.

Maximus (MMS)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Maximus, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.24, close to its 52-week high of $96.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 62.1% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maximus with a $95.00 average price target.

