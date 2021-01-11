Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Chipotle (CMG) and Clean Harbors (CLH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chipotle (CMG) and Clean Harbors (CLH) with bullish sentiments.

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $1600.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1402.44, close to its 52-week high of $1435.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 59.8% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $1437.85 average price target, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on January 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1835.00 price target.

Clean Harbors (CLH)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Clean Harbors today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.99, close to its 52-week high of $88.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 66.4% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clean Harbors with a $80.33 average price target, representing a -3.2% downside. In a report issued on December 28, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $91.00 price target.

