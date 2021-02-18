Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and Hyatt Hotels (H)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and Hyatt Hotels (H) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 53.5% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Cheesecake Factory has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.56, representing a -12.7% downside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 65.9% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hyatt Hotels with a $66.75 average price target.

