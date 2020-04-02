Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND).

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

In a report released today, Nicole Miller Regan from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Cheesecake Factory, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.82, close to its 52-week low of $14.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Regan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 50.9% success rate. Regan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and The ONE Group Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cheesecake Factory is a Hold with an average price target of $32.44, which is a 108.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Floor & Decor Holdings, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.20, close to its 52-week low of $24.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.9% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Floor & Decor Holdings with a $56.07 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.