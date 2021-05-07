Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charter Communications (CHTR), Maximus (MMS) and Paya Holdings (PAYA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Charter Communications (CHTR), Maximus (MMS) and Paya Holdings (PAYA) with bullish sentiments.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Charter Communications yesterday and set a price target of $720.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $675.79, close to its 52-week high of $684.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 57.3% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and GTT Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charter Communications with a $747.33 average price target, a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $800.00 price target.

Maximus (MMS)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale reiterated a Buy rating on Maximus yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.55, close to its 52-week high of $96.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maximus with a $104.00 average price target, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Paya Holdings (PAYA)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Paya Holdings today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.54, close to its 52-week low of $10.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 64.0% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Oportun Financial, and Western Union.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paya Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.40, which is a 42.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

