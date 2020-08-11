Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charter Communications (CHTR), Dish Network (DISH) and Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Charter Communications (CHTR), Dish Network (DISH) and Fleetcor Technologies (FLT).

Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report released today, Michael Rollins from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Charter Communications, with a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $602.34, close to its 52-week high of $611.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Rollins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 72.5% success rate. Rollins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vonage Holdings, Cogent Comms, and CenturyLink.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charter Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $651.31, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $730.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dish Network (DISH)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on Dish Network today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 67.2% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Iridium Communications, United States Cellular, and ATN International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dish Network with a $39.10 average price target, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $236.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Christiansen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 60.3% success rate. Christiansen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Exlservice Holdings, and CoStar Group.

Fleetcor Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $286.36, which is a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $287.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.