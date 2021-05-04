Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charter Communications (CHTR), Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Gaia (GAIA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Charter Communications (CHTR), Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Gaia (GAIA).

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Hold rating to Charter Communications today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $681.00, close to its 52-week high of $684.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charter Communications with a $750.75 average price target, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $660.00 price target.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Reese is ranked #7324 out of 7491 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cinemark Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.43.

Gaia (GAIA)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Gaia, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 64.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.50, a 46.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.75 price target.

