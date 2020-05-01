Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charter Communications (CHTR) and Transocean (RIG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Charter Communications (CHTR) and Transocean (RIG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $507.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 73.4% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charter Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $545.43.

Transocean (RIG)

Credit Suisse analyst Jacob Lundberg maintained a Hold rating on Transocean today and set a price target of $1.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.23, close to its 52-week low of $0.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.0% and a 39.5% success rate. Lundberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Ncs Multistage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transocean is a Hold with an average price target of $2.40.

