Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charter Communications (CHTR) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Charter Communications (CHTR) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH).

Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Charter Communications, with a price target of $730.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $649.85, close to its 52-week high of $681.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Warner Music Group.

Charter Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $724.67.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Stephens analyst James Rutherford maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.50, close to its 52-week high of $100.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Rutherford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 73.5% success rate. Rutherford covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Roadhouse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.35, implying a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

