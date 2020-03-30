Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charter Communications (CHTR) and Six Flags (SIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Charter Communications (CHTR) and Six Flags (SIX).

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Charter Communications today and set a price target of $625.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $448.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 53.6% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty LiLAC Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charter Communications with a $538.11 average price target, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $500.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Six Flags (SIX)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.81, close to its 52-week low of $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -22.1% and a 19.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Six Flags has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.11, implying a 102.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.