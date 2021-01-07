Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charter Communications (CHTR) and Republic Services (RSG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Charter Communications (CHTR) and Republic Services (RSG) with bullish sentiments.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Charter Communications, with a price target of $690.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $624.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Cogent Comms.

Charter Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $690.00.

Republic Services (RSG)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Republic Services today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 81.1% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Republic Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.00.

