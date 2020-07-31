Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charter Communications (CHTR) and Forrester Research (FORR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Charter Communications (CHTR) and Forrester Research (FORR).

Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $580.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 73.6% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Charter Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $598.36, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $510.00 price target.

Forrester Research (FORR)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Forrester Research, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forrester Research is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

