Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charter Communications (CHTR) and ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Charter Communications (CHTR) and ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO) with bullish sentiments.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report issued on January 26, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Charter Communications, with a price target of $765.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $624.23.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 78.5% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charter Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $742.29, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $771.00 price target.

ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts PhD assigned a Buy rating to ALX Oncology Holdings on March 5 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.33.

PhD has an average return of 53.6% when recommending ALX Oncology Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #1487 out of 7372 analysts.

ALX Oncology Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.83, representing a 30.9% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

