Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charter Communications (CHTR), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Charter Communications (CHTR), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Thomson Reuters (TRI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications yesterday and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $598.26, close to its 52-week high of $603.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 56.3% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sirius XM Holdings, Warner Music Group, and Walt Disney.

Charter Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $648.07, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on AmerisourceBergen, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.50, close to its 52-week high of $106.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 52.3% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as American Renal Associates Holdings, Tenet Healthcare, and Universal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AmerisourceBergen with a $108.11 average price target.

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Hold rating on Thomson Reuters yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 73.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Thomson Reuters with a $76.80 average price target, which is a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

