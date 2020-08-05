Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charles River Labs (CRL), Wendy’s (WEN) and Evo Payments (EVOP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Charles River Labs (CRL), Wendy’s (WEN) and Evo Payments (EVOP) with bullish sentiments.

Charles River Labs (CRL)

Wells Fargo analyst Dan Leonard maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $215.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, and Mettler-Toledo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Charles River Labs with a $185.20 average price target, which is a -10.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $236.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wendy’s (WEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated a Buy rating on Wendy’s today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.51, close to its 52-week high of $24.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 65.8% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wendy’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.75, implying a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Evo Payments (EVOP)

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Evo Payments, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 69.1% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Evo Payments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.