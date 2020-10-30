Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charles River Labs (CRL), Waste Connections (WCN) and Shake Shack (SHAK)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Charles River Labs (CRL), Waste Connections (WCN) and Shake Shack (SHAK).

Charles River Labs (CRL)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $224.83, close to its 52-week high of $250.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 59.4% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Cardinal Health.

Charles River Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $248.00, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (WCN)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Goldstein from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $99.64.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Connections is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $116.00, which is a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

Shake Shack (SHAK)

Cowen & Co. analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 68.1% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shake Shack with a $67.00 average price target, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

