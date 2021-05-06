Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charles River Labs (CRL), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and Ebay (EBAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Charles River Labs (CRL), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and Ebay (EBAY) with bullish sentiments.

Charles River Labs (CRL)

Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson CFA maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs yesterday and set a price target of $385.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $345.21, close to its 52-week high of $349.13.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 46.2% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, 1Life Healthcare, and IQVIA Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles River Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $321.80, implying a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $375.00 price target.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza on May 3 and set a price target of $455.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $431.89, close to its 52-week high of $436.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 72.1% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Domino’s Pizza has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $427.00, implying a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report issued on May 3, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Ebay, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 72.5% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ebay with a $70.44 average price target, representing a 22.7% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

