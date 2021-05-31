Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charles River Labs (CRL), Bright Horizons (BFAM) and Centogene NV (CNTG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Charles River Labs (CRL), Bright Horizons (BFAM) and Centogene NV (CNTG).

Charles River Labs (CRL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell reiterated a Buy rating on Charles River Labs on May 27 and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $337.99, close to its 52-week high of $349.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles River Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $345.36, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bright Horizons (BFAM)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Hold rating on Bright Horizons on May 27 and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $138.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bright Horizons is a Hold with an average price target of $166.80.

Centogene NV (CNTG)

In a report issued on May 26, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Centogene NV. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.81, close to its 52-week low of $8.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centogene NV with a $19.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.