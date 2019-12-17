Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charles River Labs (CRL), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Asbury (ABG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Charles River Labs (CRL), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Asbury (ABG).

Charles River Labs (CRL)

In a report released today, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.65, close to its 52-week high of $150.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Coldwell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Diplomat Pharmacy, and Cardinal Health.

Charles River Labs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.00, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Basham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 55.0% success rate. Basham covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Williams-Sonoma, Tractor Supply, and O’Reilly Auto.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bed Bath & Beyond is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.27.

Asbury (ABG)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Asbury, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.15, close to its 52-week high of $123.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 49.5% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Asbury is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.50, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.