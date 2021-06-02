Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charles River Labs (CRL) and Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Charles River Labs (CRL) and Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) with bullish sentiments.

Charles River Labs (CRL)

In a report released yesterday, David Windley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs, with a price target of $403.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $332.90, close to its 52-week high of $349.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 76.1% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, IQVIA Holdings, and Sotera Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles River Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $346.27, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Broadband today and set a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $164.44, close to its 52-week high of $168.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Rollins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 75.6% success rate. Rollins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, United States Cellular, and Lumen Technologies.

Liberty Broadband has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.50.

