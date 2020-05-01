Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: CH Robinson (CHRW), Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) and Ebay (EBAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CH Robinson (CHRW), Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) and Ebay (EBAY) with bullish sentiments.

CH Robinson (CHRW)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on CH Robinson yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CH Robinson with a $70.70 average price target, a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Dunkin’ Brands yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 66.4% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Dunkin’ Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.44, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Ebay (EBAY)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Ebay yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.83, close to its 52-week high of $42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ebay with a $41.90 average price target, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

