Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) and Planet Fitness (PLNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) and Planet Fitness (PLNT) with bullish sentiments.

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ceridian HCM Holding, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.04, close to its 52-week high of $93.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ceridian HCM Holding with a $91.80 average price target.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating on Planet Fitness today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Planet Fitness is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.80.

