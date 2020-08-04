Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cedar Fair (FUN) and Williams Co (WMB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cedar Fair (FUN) and Williams Co (WMB).

Cedar Fair (FUN)

In a report released yesterday, Benjamin Chaiken from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Cedar Fair, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Chaiken is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Chaiken covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Wyndham Destinations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cedar Fair is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.57.

Williams Co (WMB)

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Hold rating on Williams Co yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.2% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Williams Co with a $23.70 average price target.

