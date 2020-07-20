Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: CCL Industries (OtherCCDBF), Charter Communications (CHTR) and Cogeco Communications (OtherCGEAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on CCL Industries (CCDBF), Charter Communications (CHTR) and Cogeco Communications (CGEAF).

CCL Industries (CCDBF)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries on July 15 and set a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 67.2% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Republic Services, and Waste Connections.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CCL Industries with a $38.39 average price target.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report issued on July 16, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications, with a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $564.66, close to its 52-week high of $569.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Sirius XM Holdings, and Warner Music Group.

Charter Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $589.73, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Cogeco Communications (CGEAF)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Hold rating on Cogeco Communications on July 16 and set a price target of C$109.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 55.3% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

Cogeco Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.71, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$111.00 price target.

