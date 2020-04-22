Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Catena Media (OtherCTTMF) and Implenia AG (OtherIPLNF)
Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Catena Media (CTTMF) and Implenia AG (IPLNF).
Catena Media (CTTMF)
In a report released yesterday, Hjalmar Ahlberg from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Catena Media, with a price target of SEK46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.27, close to its 52-week low of $0.93.
According to TipRanks.com, Ahlberg is ranked #5129 out of 6484 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Catena Media is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.56.
Implenia AG (IPLNF)
Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter downgraded Implenia AG to Hold yesterday and set a price target of CHF55.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is ranked #5661 out of 6484 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Hold with an average price target of $56.73.
