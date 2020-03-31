Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Carvana Co (CVNA), Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and GCI Liberty (GLIBA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Carvana Co (CVNA), Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and GCI Liberty (GLIBA).

Carvana Co (CVNA)

Merrill Lynch analyst Nat Schindler reiterated a Buy rating on Carvana Co today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Schindler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 52.5% success rate. Schindler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Cardlytics, and GrubHub.

Carvana Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.39, representing a 54.1% upside. In a report issued on March 20, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $179.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Ulta Beauty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $245.67, representing a 36.9% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

GCI Liberty (GLIBA)

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on GCI Liberty, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.1% and a 25.3% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GCI Liberty with a $80.25 average price target, which is a 44.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.