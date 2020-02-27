Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Carvana Co (CVNA) and Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Carvana Co (CVNA) and Booking Holdings (BKNG).

Carvana Co (CVNA)

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on Carvana Co, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carvana Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.44, which is a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1678.20, close to its 52-week low of $1640.54.

Kelly has an average return of 10.1% when recommending Booking Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #564 out of 5940 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2134.55, a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

