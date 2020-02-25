Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Carter’s (CRI) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Carter’s (CRI) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI) with bullish sentiments.

Carter’s (CRI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Carter’s yesterday and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 40.2% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Carter’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.00, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #5062 out of 5951 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Technical Institute is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50, representing a 50.7% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

