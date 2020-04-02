Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) and Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) and Lumber Liquidators (LL).

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.74, close to its 52-week low of $0.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.6% and a 41.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Dine Brands Global, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carrols Restaurant Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.33.

Lumber Liquidators (LL)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Lumber Liquidators, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.05, close to its 52-week low of $3.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.9% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Lumber Liquidators has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

