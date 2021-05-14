Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) and Airbnb (ABNB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) and Airbnb (ABNB).

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Carrols Restaurant Group, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Carrols Restaurant Group with a $8.17 average price target.

Airbnb (ABNB)

In a report released today, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Airbnb. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.75, close to its 52-week low of $121.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 71.1% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Viant Technology.

Airbnb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.87, a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

