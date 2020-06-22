Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Carnival (CCL) and Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Carnival (CCL) and Yum China Holdings (YUMC).

Carnival (CCL)

In a report issued on June 19, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Carnival, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carnival is a Hold with an average price target of $16.71, representing a -13.4% downside. In a report issued on June 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

In a report issued on June 19, Sandy Shao from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Yum China Holdings, with a price target of $56.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.31, close to its 52-week high of $52.61.

Shao has an average return of 10.4% when recommending Yum China Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Shao is ranked #3107 out of 6702 analysts.

Yum China Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.83.

