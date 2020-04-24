Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cargotec (OtherCYJBF), TechnipFMC (FTI) and Elis SA (OtherELSSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cargotec (CYJBF), TechnipFMC (FTI) and Elis SA (ELSSF).

Cargotec (CYJBF)

Kepler Capital analyst Johan Eliason maintained a Buy rating on Cargotec yesterday and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason is ranked #5969 out of 6488 analysts.

Cargotec has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.95.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee downgraded TechnipFMC to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR5.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.71, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6335 out of 6488 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.38, which is a 50.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Societe Generale also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $9.27 price target.

Elis SA (ELSSF)

In a report released yesterday, David Cerdan from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Elis SA, with a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.1% and a 29.1% success rate. Cerdan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Elis SA with a $14.24 average price target.

