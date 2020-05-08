Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cargojet (OtherCGJTF) and Inter Pipeline (OtherIPPLF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cargojet (CGJTF) and Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cargojet (CGJTF)

Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky maintained a Hold rating on Cargojet today and set a price target of C$120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.99, close to its 52-week high of $93.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Cherniavsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Cherniavsky covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Ritchie Bros, and Stantec.

Cargojet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.45, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$131.00 price target.

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 44.4% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inter Pipeline is a Hold with an average price target of $9.37, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Industrial Alliance Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$12.00 price target.

