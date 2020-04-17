Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cargojet (OtherCGJTF) and EasyJet (OtherEJTTF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cargojet (CGJTF) and EasyJet (EJTTF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cargojet (CGJTF)

In a report released yesterday, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Cargojet, with a price target of C$120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.47.

Taylor has an average return of 22.4% when recommending Cargojet.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #1945 out of 6440 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cargojet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.71.

EasyJet (EJTTF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Adrian Yanoshik maintained a Hold rating on EasyJet yesterday and set a price target of £8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.46, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

Yanoshik commented:

“HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel fur Easyjet von 900 auf 850 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf “Hold” belassen. Zwar gehe der Billigflieger mit aufgenommenen neuen Krediten infolge der Corona-Krise Liquiditatsengpasse an, doch der Druck auf die Margen bleibe eine Herausforderung, schrieb Analyst Adrian Yanoshik in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 16:27 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Yanoshik has an average return of 6.2% when recommending EasyJet.

According to TipRanks.com, Yanoshik is ranked #6193 out of 6440 analysts.

EasyJet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.78.

