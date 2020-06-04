Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cardtronics (CATM) and Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cardtronics (CATM) and Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN).
Cardtronics (CATM)
Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.70.
According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardtronics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.80, a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Gabelli also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.
Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)
Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Dunkin’ Brands today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.01.
According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dunkin’ Brands with a $65.89 average price target, implying a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.
