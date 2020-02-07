Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cardinal Health (CAH), Tapestry (TPR) and Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cardinal Health (CAH), Tapestry (TPR) and Penn National Gaming (PENN).

Cardinal Health (CAH)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Cardinal Health, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.26, close to its 52-week high of $59.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Cardinal Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.00, implying a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Tapestry (TPR)

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Tapestry, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tapestry with a $30.33 average price target, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

In a report released yesterday, Felicia Hendrix from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.90, close to its 52-week high of $35.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 55.4% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and MGM Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penn National Gaming is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.80, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

