Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Canadian Railway (CNI), Healthcare Services (HCSG) and Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Canadian Railway (CNI), Healthcare Services (HCSG) and Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP).

Canadian Railway (CNI)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Railway, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.61, close to its 52-week high of $97.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 73.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Railway is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.39, which is a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Healthcare Services, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 76.2% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Sensus Healthcare, and Zynex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthcare Services is a Hold with an average price target of $33.00.

Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

In a report released today, Michael Blum from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Dcp Midstream Partners. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Blum covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Phillips 66 Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Dcp Midstream Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.39, which is a -17.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.50 price target.

