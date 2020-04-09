Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Canadian Railway (CNI), Canadian Pacific (CP) and Costco (COST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Canadian Railway (CNI), Canadian Pacific (CP) and Costco (COST).

Canadian Railway (CNI)

In a report released today, Amit Mehrotra from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Railway, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mehrotra is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 39.8% success rate. Mehrotra covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and Werner Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Railway is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.42, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Canadian Pacific (CP)

In a report released today, Seldon Clarke from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $229.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -12.4% and a 34.5% success rate. Clarke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Builders Firstsource, and Fortune Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Pacific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $270.36, which is a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$361.00 price target.

Costco (COST)

In a report released today, Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Costco, with a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $299.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Trussell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Burlington Stores, and Casey’s General.

Costco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.69, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

