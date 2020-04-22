Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Canadian Pacific (CP) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Canadian Pacific (CP) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU).

Canadian Pacific (CP)

Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Pacific today and set a price target of C$340.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $224.92.

Hansen has an average return of 7.5% when recommending Canadian Pacific.

According to TipRanks.com, Hansen is ranked #5636 out of 6484 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $263.65 average price target, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$228.00 price target.

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

In a report released today, Rupert Merer from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Business Partners, with a price target of C$42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Merer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 48.1% success rate. Merer covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Atlantic Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Business Partners with a $40.47 average price target.

