Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Calyxt (CLXT) and PaySign (PAYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Calyxt (CLXT) and PaySign (PAYS) with bullish sentiments.

Calyxt (CLXT)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Calyxt, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #563 out of 7090 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calyxt is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

PaySign (PAYS)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on PaySign, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 41.3% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and Synacor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PaySign is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

