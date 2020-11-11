Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: CAE (CAE), WildBrain (OtherWLDBF) and Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on CAE (CAE), WildBrain (WLDBF) and Peloton Interactive (PTON).

CAE (CAE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor downgraded CAE to Hold yesterday and set a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.07.

Taylor has an average return of 31.5% when recommending CAE.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #464 out of 7073 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CAE with a $20.73 average price target, a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$31.00 price target.

WildBrain (WLDBF)

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on WildBrain, with a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Shaw Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WildBrain with a $1.07 average price target.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.21.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 67.2% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $132.75 average price target, which is a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

