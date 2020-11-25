Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: CAE (CAE) and Corus Entertainment (OtherCJREF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CAE (CAE) and Corus Entertainment (CJREF).

CAE (CAE)

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen maintained a Hold rating on CAE yesterday and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Doerksen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Doerksen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Pacific, and Canadian Railway.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CAE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.26, which is a -6.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Corus Entertainment (CJREF)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Shine from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Corus Entertainment, with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 63.3% success rate. Shine covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Yellow Media.

Corus Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.97.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.