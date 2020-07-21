Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF) and Catena Media (OtherCTTMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BW Offshore (BGSWF) and Catena Media (CTTMF) with bullish sentiments.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore yesterday and set a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 36.7% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $7.06 average price target.

Catena Media (CTTMF)

In a report released yesterday, Hjalmar Ahlberg from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Catena Media, with a price target of SEK47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.62.

Ahlberg has an average return of 46.5% when recommending Catena Media.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahlberg is ranked #1771 out of 6806 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catena Media is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.25.

